AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Wizards' Beal Keeping Playoff Dreams Alive After Scoring Explosions

Sam Amico

Despite some suggestions to the contrary, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is not pouting.

As you probably know, Beal became just the third player to score at least 53 points on back-to-back nights, joining Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden.

Beal exploded for 53 on Sunday against Chicago, then 55 on Monday against Milwaukee.

The Wizards lost both.

But Beal is hardly coming across as frustrated. Instead, he offered praise for the Wizards' fight against a Bucks team that sports the league's best record for the second straight season.

“We showed heart, man. That’s what it was. For the full 48,” Beal told reporters, via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. “I think we got off to a slow start, and we just clawed back and showed some resilience.”

Along with that, Beal is even keeping a Wizards' playoff appearance in his dreams. Right now, they are just 20-36. But they are also only 4.5 games behind Orlando for the eighth seed with 26 games to go.

"In my head, it’s like I was viewing this as a first-round [playoff] matchup if we get there, just kind of our message to them,” Beal said. “We know how tough of a team they are. We know they’re the best team in the league right now

"But we’re going to compete with the best of them, and we’re not going to go out without a fight.”

Clearly, Beal hasn't given up on the season -- or the Wizards. And with more performances like the previous two, he may be the very reason they reach their goals of playing beyond the regular season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Maybe There's Something Different About Cavs, After All

Comeback win over Heat improves Cavaliers' record to 2-1 under new coach Bickerstaff.

Sam Amico

by

Nil0

Oladipo: Pacers Must 'Persevere' After Losing Lamb For Season

Indiana backcourt will need to adjust once again following Lamb's gruesome knee injury.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Look For Better Results At Home And Against Heat

Record at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse leaves a lot to be desired for Cavs.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Lakers Continue To 'Mull Over' Idea of Signing Waiters

Free agent shooting guard continues to receive interest from LA.

Sam Amico

Top remaining NBA free agents by position

A look at who's available to sign ahead of the March 1 deadline to be playoff eligible.

Sam Amico

Thibodeau Favorite To Become Knicks Coach, As Rose Hiring Nearly Official

Veteran NBA coach has missed playoffs just once in seven full seasons with Minnesota and Chicago.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavaliers Can Learn A Lot From Stability Of Heat

Another blowout loss shows Cavs how they have often gotten it wrong, and how Heat have gone in the other direction.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavaliers Display Poise, Grit In Bickerstaff Debut

Road win over Wizards shows that Cavs can still play with some pride when they put their minds to it.

Sam Amico

by

martinreese

Morris, Pistons Reach Agreement On Contract Buyout

Veteran forward becomes latest to leave in Detroit's purge of roster.

Sam Amico

Cavs Owner Gilbert Makes First Major Public Appearance Since Stroke

Founder of Quicken Loans receives honor at Detroit business luncheon.

Sam Amico