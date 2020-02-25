Wizards' Beal Keeping Playoff Dreams Alive After Scoring Explosions

Despite some suggestions to the contrary, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is not pouting.

As you probably know, Beal became just the third player to score at least 53 points on back-to-back nights, joining Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden.

Beal exploded for 53 on Sunday against Chicago, then 55 on Monday against Milwaukee.

The Wizards lost both.

But Beal is hardly coming across as frustrated. Instead, he offered praise for the Wizards' fight against a Bucks team that sports the league's best record for the second straight season.

“We showed heart, man. That’s what it was. For the full 48,” Beal told reporters, via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. “I think we got off to a slow start, and we just clawed back and showed some resilience.”

Along with that, Beal is even keeping a Wizards' playoff appearance in his dreams. Right now, they are just 20-36. But they are also only 4.5 games behind Orlando for the eighth seed with 26 games to go.

"In my head, it’s like I was viewing this as a first-round [playoff] matchup if we get there, just kind of our message to them,” Beal said. “We know how tough of a team they are. We know they’re the best team in the league right now

"But we’re going to compete with the best of them, and we’re not going to go out without a fight.”

Clearly, Beal hasn't given up on the season -- or the Wizards. And with more performances like the previous two, he may be the very reason they reach their goals of playing beyond the regular season.