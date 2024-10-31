Bronny James Scores First NBA Points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Whether you're an NBA fan or just a sports fan in general, the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James playing on the same team has to be one of the most extraordinary sports stories in a long time.
The pair made NBA history in the Los Angeles Lakers season opener, taking the floor as the first father-son tandem in league history. However, Bronny only played six minutes in that game and couldn't connect on his first NBA field goal.
Flash forward a week, and the Lakers were in Ohio, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a homecoming game for both LeBron and Bronny.
The Wine and Gold absolutely demolished the Lakers, with Cleveland's lead reaching 28 points at one point in the second half. This paved the way for Bronny to enter the game in the closing minutes and achieve an incredible career milestone.
Bronny drove to the baseline and started to retreat. Instead of passing the ball off, he pulled up and attempted a shot over fellow 2024 draft pick Jaylon Tyson, and the ball went right in for the rookie's first NBA points of his career.
Even though it was an away game for the Lakers, the crowd erupted when Bronny's shot connected. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse had loudly chanted, "Bronny! Bronny! Bronny!" for him to get into the game when it was clear a win was out of reach for Los Angeles.
It's also pretty cool that Bronny scores his first NBA points in the same building where his dad established himself as one of, if not the best, player in the game's history.
Sports always find a way to come full circle, and Wednesday night was one of those moments.