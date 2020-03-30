Nets May Be Looking To Add Third Star To Irving, Durant

When the NBA season resumes, the Brooklyn Nets may not be satisfied.

They may want to add another star next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In order to do that, they would have to part with some younger players they currently value.

"I believe they have telegraphed they intend to use some of their young talent to acquire a third star along with Kyrie and Durant," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. "Now, we can enter a healthy debate here about whether Caris LeVert is that third star and they make the decision that he is.

"But my feel reading the tea leaves, paying attention to what GM Sean Marks has said and also being aware of some conversations they had at the trade deadline --which was sticking the toe in the water on some things -- I think they're going to swing for the fences whenever the season comes."

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal are two players who could be targeted by the Nets, according to Windhorst.

But again, in order to acquire that type of talent, the Nets would probably have to start with LeVert, throw in Jarrett Allen and perhaps even part ways with Spencer Dinwiddie.

But in the NBA, in order to get the man you want, you have to part with some of the ones you love. And after you do, you'd better hope you're right.

Either way, with the season suspended and no return date determined, the Nets will have time to figure things out. All we know right now is the Nets, like everyone else, hope to get back to business some point soon.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.