Eastern Conference Team Named Trade Suitor for Cleveland Cavaliers' Forward
The NBA offseason has quieted down for the most part in recent weeks. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still a team that could look to make a move or two.
So far this season, the Cavaliers have focused primarily on locking up their own talent.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have all been signed to contract extensions. However, the team has not gone out and added more talent from the outside.
That has led many to speculate that Cleveland could be among the teams open to making a late-offseason trade.
NetsDaily has suggested that the Brooklyn Nets could be a potential trade partner for the Cavaliers. They have stated that the Nets have had interest in trading for forward Dean Wade multiple times.
Wade played a solid role for Cleveland during the 2023-24 NBA season.
In the 54 games that he ended up playing, he did start in 32 of those appearances. He ended up averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Wade shot 41.4 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from the three-point line.
At 27 years old, Wade is a very intriguing player. The Cavaliers may view him as a key piece for their lineup. However, they could be interested in a trade with Brooklyn that would net them either Cameron Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith.
If an opportunity presents itself for Cleveland to improve, Koby Altman will definitely pursue it.
All of that being said, Wade could be a name to keep a close eye on as a possible trade chip. It seems more likely that he'll be back with the team for the 2024-25 NBA season, but it's not impossible that the Cavaliers would swing a trade.