Report: Bulls Interview Colangelo For Front Office Position

The Chicago Bulls have interviewed Bryan Colangelo for the role of basketball operations chief, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Colangelo becomes the latest reported candidate to interview for the position -- joining the likes of former Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks executives Danny Ferry and Wes Wilcox, and current Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas and Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik.

Colangelo has previously served as the head of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. He was named the league's Executive of the Year in 2005 (Phoenix) and 2007 (Toronto).

He last worked in the league with the 76ers, resigning in 2018 following allegations that he was using a fake Twitter account to belittle several of the team's players. It was later revealed that Colangelo's wife actually sent the tweets.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have been contemplating changes to the front office since before the NBA went on hiatus March 11.

Bulls GM Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson have held their current positions since 2003, but both could be on the way out, or at the very least, reassigned.

Karsinovas may be the frontrunner for the job, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Karsinovas made a strong impression with the club.

Team president Michael Reinsdorf, the son of owner Jerry Reinsdorf, is said to be leading the search.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.