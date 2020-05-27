AllCavs
NBL MVP Cotton returning to Australia

Sam Amico

Former NBA point guard Bryce Cotton will return to the Perth Wildcats in Australia after opting out of his contract last month.

Cotton, 27, is the reigning NBL MVP. He was one of five players in the league to opt out of his contract after the NBL announced some salaries would need to be cut amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Cotton averaged averaged 22.6 points and 3.7 assists in 27 games with the Wildcats this past season.

He spent time in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies after going undrafted in 2014.

