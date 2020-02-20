Opposing Execs Believe Antetokounmpo Staying With Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer.

And most around the league seem to think he will stay right where he is, with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo indicated recently he doesn't envision himself leaving the Bucks as long as they keep winning. They enter Thursday night with a record of 46-8. For the second straight year, that's best in the NBA.

Things are going so well, other stars may want to come to Milwaukee -- as opposed to Antetekounmpo wanting to leave to join someone else.

"Given how well the Bucks are playing, every executive we spoke to expects Antetokounmpo to re-sign with Milwaukee" wrote Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "The Bucks are overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals, and falling short of that bar looks to be the only thing that could put Milwaukee's MVP in play."

He is the difference-maker who only needs a sidekick. Right now in Milwaukee, he has a whole team of them. If he wants to win and contend, he is already in an excellent spot.

Factor in that the Bucks will be able to pay him more and for a longer period of time, and they seem to stand a very good chance of keeping Antetokounmpo another five years.