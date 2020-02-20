AllCavs
Opposing Execs Believe Antetokounmpo Staying With Bucks

Sam Amico

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer.

And most around the league seem to think he will stay right where he is, with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo indicated recently he doesn't envision himself leaving the Bucks as long as they keep winning. They enter Thursday night with a record of 46-8. For the second straight year, that's best in the NBA.

Things are going so well, other stars may want to come to Milwaukee -- as opposed to Antetekounmpo wanting to leave to join someone else. 

"Given how well the Bucks are playing, every executive we spoke to expects Antetokounmpo to re-sign with Milwaukee" wrote Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "The Bucks are overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals, and falling short of that bar looks to be the only thing that could put Milwaukee's MVP in play."

He is the difference-maker who only needs a sidekick. Right now in Milwaukee, he has a whole team of them. If he wants to win and contend, he is already in an excellent spot.

Factor in that the Bucks will be able to pay him more and for a longer period of time, and they seem to stand a very good chance of keeping Antetokounmpo another five years.

Cavs' Drummond Denies Report He Wanted Beilein Gone: 'That's a lie'

Veteran center responds to report by tweeting that he "never said anything of that sort."

Sam Amico

Former Fourth Overall Pick Bender Signing With Warriors

Golden State to sign big man Dragan Bender to 10-day deal over weekend.

Sam Amico

Walton Jr. To Sign 10-Day Contract With Pistons

Former Michigan guard spent time with Clippers earlier in season.

Sam Amico

Beilein Situation Latest Example Of Cavs' Dysfunction, Insider Says

Coaching carousal, clunky roster shows instability at top of franchise.

Sam Amico

Cavs Players Reportedly Put Off By Beilein's Coaching Style

Longtime college coach, Cavaliers to part ways after just 54 games together.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Latest Fresh Start Begins With Another Goodbye

J.B. Bickerstaff takes over for John Beilein, aiming to build a culture and team that can make Cavs and city proud.

Sam Amico

Beilein Officially Resigns As Cavaliers Coach; Will Be Reassigned

Longtime college coach steps away after just 54 games in NBA.

Sam Amico

Cavs, Beilein To Split; Bickerstaff To Take Over As Head Coach

Longtime college coach fails to survive first NBA season with Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

Beilein, Cavaliers Reportedly Remain In Search Of Solution

First-time NBA coach not expected to remain with team beyond season, or perhaps even the rest of the week.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Cavs, Beilein Can Now Only Focus On What's Next

Cavaliers and their coach are ready to part ways. What awaits for the franchise? We break it down in the latest podcast.

Sam Amico