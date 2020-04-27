AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Bulls Considering Player Agent Brown for GM Vacancy

Sam Amico

CAA Sports agent Austin Brown is among those in the running to be the Chicago Bulls' next general manager, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls recently hired Artunas Karnisovas as their new chief of basketball operations and fired GM Gar Forman.

Hiring agents to front-office roles has become somewhat of a trend in the NBA lately, with the New York Knicks being the latest -- hiring former CAA agent Leon Rose to oversee the entire basketball operations there.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Kyle Kuzma (LA Lakers) and Collin Sexton (Cleveland) are among Brown's more well-known clients.

"Brown’s name was in the mix and would follow the history of the Reinsdorfs approving outside-the-box hires, but a source said Friday that there was no front-runner yet," Cowley reported.

He added that the Bulls have so far interviewed Philadelphia VP of player personnel Marc Eversley, Dallas VP of basketball operations Michael Finley, Orlando assistant GM Matt Lloyd and LA Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wade Producing Documentary on 2008 USA 'Redeem Team'

Former Heat star says team that won Gold in China helped save face for Team USA in Olympics.

Sam Amico

Wizards High on Ball, Even with Impending Return of Wall

Top draft prospect scouted extensively by Washington while playing professionally in Australia.

Sam Amico

Rooting for Cavaliers? Top NFL Draft Pick Burrow Not Shy About It

New Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has always expressed allegiance to Cleveland's NBA team.

Sam Amico

NBA Players Express Desire to Work Out in Georgia Fitness Centers

Team executives concerned with idea, revealed by GMs during conference call with league.

Sam Amico

Hawks Could be Among First Teams to Reopen Practice Facility

Georgia the first state to relax stay-at-home restrictions amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

NBA Allowing Some Teams to Reopen Practice Facilities May 1

Organizations can conduct individual workouts beginning Friday, provided they are located in states that have eased restrictions.

Sam Amico

Beilein in Running for Wake Forest Coaching Vacancy?

Former Cavaliers coach immediately mentioned as candidate after the dismissal of Danny Manning.

Sam Amico

Open Floor Podcast: 'Last Dance' Impressions and NBA Name Games

A Sports Illustrated discussion on the first two episodes of the wildly popular Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary.

Sam Amico

Deadline Looms for NBA Draft Early-Entry Candidates

The NBA draft could potentially be moved to a later date, but the deadline to declare apparently remains the same.

Sam Amico

Flashback: Cavaliers Edge Pistons for Sweep Victory

On this day in 2016, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest took their first step toward winning the title.

Sam Amico