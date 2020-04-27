Bulls Considering Player Agent Brown for GM Vacancy

CAA Sports agent Austin Brown is among those in the running to be the Chicago Bulls' next general manager, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls recently hired Artunas Karnisovas as their new chief of basketball operations and fired GM Gar Forman.

Hiring agents to front-office roles has become somewhat of a trend in the NBA lately, with the New York Knicks being the latest -- hiring former CAA agent Leon Rose to oversee the entire basketball operations there.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Kyle Kuzma (LA Lakers) and Collin Sexton (Cleveland) are among Brown's more well-known clients.

"Brown’s name was in the mix and would follow the history of the Reinsdorfs approving outside-the-box hires, but a source said Friday that there was no front-runner yet," Cowley reported.

He added that the Bulls have so far interviewed Philadelphia VP of player personnel Marc Eversley, Dallas VP of basketball operations Michael Finley, Orlando assistant GM Matt Lloyd and LA Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes.

