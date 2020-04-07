Cuban: Mavs' Finley Would Be 'Amazing' As Bulls Basketball Chief

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has a candidate to take over basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls.

"Michael Finley would be amazing in that role,'' Cuban told Mike Fisher of SI.com. "Fin has had a huge impact on the Mavs. ... Amazing.''

Finley, 47, is a native of Melrose Park, Ill., and currently serves as the Mavericks' vice president of basketball operations. He was a talented shooting guard with the Mavs, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics from 1995-2010.

The Bulls are seeking someone to take over their front office, replacing GM Gar Forman and likely John Paxson, the team's other top basketball executive. Forman and Paxson could stay on, but in new roles, answering to the new chief of basketball operations, per reports.

Anyway, it is not known if Finley is even under consideration. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, early Bulls candidates include Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas. (Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger and Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden have also been mentioned as possibilities.)

The Bulls are 22-43 at the hiatus, with the league suspending play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is not yet known if the season will resume or how long Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf will wait before putting a new main man in place.

But Cuban is clearly confident who should be considered -- and it is someone Cuban gets to work with and watch closely on a regular basis.

"Fin would be so good there, that I don't know if I would even give permission for them to talk to him," Cuban told Fisher.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.