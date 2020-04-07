AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cuban: Mavs' Finley Would Be 'Amazing' As Bulls Basketball Chief

Sam Amico

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has a candidate to take over basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls.

"Michael Finley would be amazing in that role,'' Cuban told Mike Fisher of SI.com. "Fin has had a huge impact on the Mavs. ... Amazing.''

Finley, 47, is a native of Melrose Park, Ill., and currently serves as the Mavericks' vice president of basketball operations. He was a talented shooting guard with the Mavs, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics from 1995-2010.

The Bulls are seeking someone to take over their front office, replacing GM Gar Forman and likely John Paxson, the team's other top basketball executive. Forman and Paxson could stay on, but in new roles, answering to the new chief of basketball operations, per reports.

Anyway, it is not known if Finley is even under consideration. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, early Bulls candidates include Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas. (Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger and Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden have also been mentioned as possibilities.)

The Bulls are 22-43 at the hiatus, with the league suspending play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is not yet known if the season will resume or how long Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf will wait before putting a new main man in place.

But Cuban is clearly confident who should be considered -- and it is someone Cuban gets to work with and watch closely on a regular basis.

"Fin would be so good there, that I don't know if I would even give permission for them to talk to him," Cuban told Fisher.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Silver: NBA Still At Least Month Away From Deciding If Season Can Resume

League has a lot to consider and isn't really any closer to making a decision than it was March 11, commissioner says.

Sam Amico

Cavs Have Reason To Believe In Coach, Father Says Of Son

Bernie Bickerstaff is more than the Cavaliers' senior advisor. He is the father of the head coach, and he knows his son's strengths.

Sam Amico

Insiders: Finishing NBA Season, Crowning Champion Looking More Unlikely

Realism continues to sink in around the league -- pro basketball for 2019-20 may be over.

Sam Amico

NBA Mock Draft 4.0 ... Where do prospects like Anthony Edwards, Isaac…

Sam Amico

The NBA started filling some time and getting back in the news with a…

Sam Amico

NBA Said To Be 'Angling' Toward Canceling 2019-20 Season

Conversations between league and union have resulted in increased pessimism in resuming play, insider says.

Sam Amico

As expected, the Chicago Bulls have begun the process of shaking up…

Sam Amico

Kobe Headlines Latest Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Class

Late Lakers legend expected to be among those inducted, as are Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Sam Amico

Veteran Guard DeRozan Reportedly Unhappy In San Antonio

Spurs' recent struggles apparently wearing on DeRozan, who has player option on contract.

Sam Amico

SI Player Of Year Green Shies From Spotlight His Game Clearly Deserves

Jalen Green says the hype doesn't matter as he makes his way toward becoming prize of 2021 NBA Draft.

Sam Amico