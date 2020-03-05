NBA News: Would Thunder Let Exec Presti Run With Bulls?

It seems the Chicago Bulls are interested in Oklahoma City Thunder executive Sam Presti, but would Presti have an interest in running the Bulls?

According to veteran Bulls writer/insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the answer seems to be ... well, maybe.

First, let's start from the beginning. Several reports have suggested the Bulls are strongly considering moving on from current GM Gar Forman and possibly VP of basketball operations John Paxson as well.

While the Bulls were briefly linked to Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, they are seemingly focused on Presti, officially the Thunder's executive vice president.

"That's the guy they want," ESPN Chicago's David Kaplan said. "They are prepared to pay him what it takes."

Johnson added to that.

"As previously reported, Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf is doing due diligence on multiple candidates and multiple options," Johnson wrote. "He’s seeking feedback from a wide variety of sources on a wide variety of candidates. Surely, the Bulls are performing due diligence on big names like Presti and Raptors president Masai Ujiri."

Johnson estimated it would cost "upwards of $9 to $10 million" as a starting point for Presti. Along with that, Johnson wrote he is more inclined to believe the Bulls would spend that type of money on multiple people for a restructured front office -- as opposed to just one man.

As for the topic of whether the Thunder would even let Presti walk, well, that may not be an impossibility.

"Talk around the league is that the Raptors wouldn’t let Ujiri go but that Presti is so close with Thunder owner Clay Bennett that Bennett would let his friend pursue other opportunities if Presti wanted," Johnson reported.

Presti was hired as GM of the Thunder before the 2008-09 season. He was promoted to executive VP in 2018-19.



The Thunder are viewed as one of the league's most stable franchises and are considered perhaps its biggest surprise this year. They currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race despite trading All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' current regime has had its successes, but things have been dicey more recently -- as the franchise continues to be left out of the playoff picture.

An interesting aside to the Presti reports was Johnson's update on former Bulls coach Doug Collins, who had returned to the team in a front office role in 2017. Apparently, Collins has not been seeing eye to eye with head coach Jim Boylen.

"According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings," Johnson reported. "Collins is in the background for now."

Sam Amico covers the NBA for Sports Illustrated out of Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @AmicoHoops.