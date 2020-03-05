AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA News: Would Thunder Let Exec Presti Run With Bulls?

Sam Amico

It seems the Chicago Bulls are interested in Oklahoma City Thunder executive Sam Presti, but would Presti have an interest in running the Bulls?

According to veteran Bulls writer/insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the answer seems to be ... well, maybe.

First, let's start from the beginning. Several reports have suggested the Bulls are strongly considering moving on from current GM Gar Forman and possibly VP of basketball operations John Paxson as well.

While the Bulls were briefly linked to Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, they are seemingly focused on Presti, officially the Thunder's executive vice president.

"That's the guy they want," ESPN Chicago's David Kaplan said. "They are prepared to pay him what it takes." 

Johnson added to that.

"As previously reported, Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf is doing due diligence on multiple candidates and multiple options," Johnson wrote. "He’s seeking feedback from a wide variety of sources on a wide variety of candidates. Surely, the Bulls are performing due diligence on big names like Presti and Raptors president Masai Ujiri."

Johnson estimated it would cost "upwards of $9 to $10 million" as a starting point for Presti. Along with that, Johnson wrote he is more inclined to believe the Bulls would spend that type of money on multiple people for a restructured front office -- as opposed to just one man.

As for the topic of whether the Thunder would even let Presti walk, well, that may not be an impossibility.

"Talk around the league is that the Raptors wouldn’t let Ujiri go but that Presti is so close with Thunder owner Clay Bennett that Bennett would let his friend pursue other opportunities if Presti wanted," Johnson reported.

Presti was hired as GM of the Thunder before the 2008-09 season. He was promoted to executive VP in 2018-19.

The Thunder are viewed as one of the league's most stable franchises and are considered perhaps its biggest surprise this year. They currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race despite trading All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' current regime has had its successes, but things have been dicey more recently -- as the franchise continues to be left out of the playoff picture.

An interesting aside to the Presti reports was Johnson's update on former Bulls coach Doug Collins, who had returned to the team in a front office role in 2017. Apparently, Collins has not been seeing eye to eye with head coach Jim Boylen.

"According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings," Johnson reported. "Collins is in the background for now."

Sam Amico covers the NBA for Sports Illustrated out of Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Shooting Guard Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely

Rookie suffered blow to head in loss to Boston, placed in league's concussion protocol.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Sexton, Cavs Show They're Determined To Stay Determined

Cleveland guard scores career-high for the second straight game as team continues to fight.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Signee Pointer: 'I Can Knock Down The Open Shot'

G League lifer getting shot with Cleveland on 10-day contract.

Sam Amico

Cavs Guard Sexton: 'Everybody Is Just Happy' Under Bickerstaff

Cleveland's coach new seems to have players' attention and admiration.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Bulls Prepared To Make Run At Thunder Exec Presti

Shakeup likely coming to Chicago front office after season, reports suggest.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Waiters Reportedly Impresses Lakers In Workout

Free agent guards Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith get a look from West-leading LA.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Garland, Drummond Out Vs. Celtics; Thompson Iffy

Cleveland and Boston both expected to missing some key starters.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Lose Again, But Overall, Things Seem Better

Bickerstaff has Cleveland showing some togetherness and balance even in defeats.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies To Sign Tolliver To 10-Day Deal

Veteran forward eligible for playoff roster after being waived by Kings.

Sam Amico

Clarkson Riding High With Jazz After Trade From Cavs

Reserve guard has improved his numbers with playoff-bound Utah.

Sam Amico