Caris LeVert Leaves Game Against Heat With Ankle Injury

The last thing the Cavs needed a day after findind out that Kevin Love suffered a fractured thumb was another Cavalier to go down. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened.

During halftime of Cleveland's game against the Miami Heat, the Cavs announced that Caris LeVert would not return to the game after suffering a left ankle injury. He stepped awkwardly on Caleb Martin's foot when driving to the basket and eventually rolled his ankle.

It didn't look great.

When he left the game he had yet to score a basketball but had dished out four assists and five rebounds while playing a major role in the Cavs' 23-2 run in the second quarter.

LeVert has been off to a strong start to the season. He's averaging 12.3 PTS per game while shooting 37 percent from the field. Before the injury, he was also averaging a career-high 33.4 minutes per game.

Coming out of halftime, the Cavs held a 20-point lead over the Heat. Hopefully, this means that Cleveland is ruling him out as a precaution and the injury isn't that bad. We'll just have to wait and see and this point.

