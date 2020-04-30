Breaking Down Carmelo's Forever-Effective Midrange Game

By Cameron Fields

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is patient, yet swift.

When Anthony is sizing an opponent up in the midrange, he'll usually do some jab steps, analyzing where he can get a shot off. And then when he sees the opening, he'll quickly make his move, whether that's rising for a jumper or using a few dribbles to get to one of his hot spots.

Anthony is one of the most skilled midrange scorers ever, right up there with Michael Jordan, the late Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

Throughout his career, though, what's made Anthony special is his quality face-up game.