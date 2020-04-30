AllCavs
GM Report

Breaking Down Carmelo's Forever-Effective Midrange Game

Staff Report

By Cameron Fields

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is patient, yet swift.

When Anthony is sizing an opponent up in the midrange, he'll usually do some jab steps, analyzing where he can get a shot off. And then when he sees the opening, he'll quickly make his move, whether that's rising for a jumper or using a few dribbles to get to one of his hot spots.

Anthony is one of the most skilled midrange scorers ever, right up there with Michael Jordan, the late Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

Throughout his career, though, what's made Anthony special is his quality face-up game.

Knock On Hardwood: NBA Players A Superstitious Lot

A detailed look at some of the more intriguing pregame (and some in-game) rituals throughout league history.

Colton Jones

Miller Agrees That Jordan Indeed Kept Thomas Off Dream Team

Former Pacers great says Michael Jordan's dislike of Isiah Thomas ran deep at the time.

Sam Amico

Spurs, Mavericks Expected To Pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has drawn interest from NBA for quite some time, may finally make the move.

Sam Amico

Potential Top Overall Pick Ball Declares For NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball expected to make a difference from the point guard position as soon as he hits court.

Sam Amico

Thomas 'Surprised' by Jordan's Strong Words in 'The Last Dance'

Former Detroit Bad Boys point guard says Chicago legend calling him an "a**hole" was uncharacteristic of their relationship.

Sam Amico

Scoring Great King Reveals He Almost Signed with Bird's Celtics

New York legend said winning a championship was something that appealed to him during 1987 free agency.

Sam Amico

Bulls' LaVine Says Front Office Overhaul Was Necessary

Chicago standout has met with new management team, offers praise to Gar Forman and John Paxson.

Sam Amico

Warriors Coach Kerr: 'It Feels Like Our Season is Over'

Golden State reportedly not expected to hold individual workouts anytime soon.

Sam Amico

Is Time Nearing for Wizards to Break Up Beal-Wall Backcourt?

SI panel breaks down whether Washington's one-time dynamic duo remains a good fit in backcourt.

Sam Amico

G League Announces Signing of Top High School Senior Nix

Nevada standout originally committed to UCLA, to join Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd instead.

Sam Amico