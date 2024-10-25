Cavaliers' Bench Aims To Build On Strong Season Opening Performance
The Cleveland Cavaliers had as strong of a season opener as fans could ask for this past Wednesday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors on the road by a final score of 136-106.
Cleveland's offense had a dominant showing, led by a strong performance from Evan Mobley. As a team, the Wine and Gold's offense even made franchise history in Head Coach Kenny Atkinson's first regular season game at the helm.
Another remarkable part of the Cavaliers' offensive explosion was its bench, who put together an outing unlike any other in franchise history.
Cleveland's reserves scored a combined 64 points on an impressive 25-for-35 (71.4%) shooting. According to Cavs Notes on X, via the Elias Sports Bureau, this marked the first time the Wine and Gold's bench scored at least 60 points on 70%-or-better shooting in a game in franchise history.
Caris LeVert led the way with 19 points, shooting an efficient 8-for-9 (88.9%) from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range. The Cleveland swingman also dished out four assists in 20 minutes of action.
Ty Jerome, who only played in two games last season due to injury, was another spark plug off the Cavaliers' bench. In just 18 minutes, the 27-year-old scored 14 points on 6-for-7 (85.7%) shooting from the field and 2-for-2 shooting from deep, while tying a game-high with six assists.
Georges Niang rounded out the Wine and Gold's double-figure scorers off the bench with 11 points, shooting 4-for-5 (80%) from the field and 3-for-4 (75%) from beyond the arc. His three triples were a team-high.
While this was the Cavaliers' first game of the season, more performances like this from their reserves will likely take the team a long way this year.