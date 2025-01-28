Cavaliers Coach Praises 'Elite' Defense In Win Over Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered play on Monday night on a three-game losing streak, allowing an average of 125.3 points per game during this span.
However, Cleveland put together one of its best defensive showings of the season in a 110-91 wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The Wine and Gold's 91 points allowed were their second-fewest surrendered in a game this season, and Detroit's 38.5% field goal percentage was tied for the second-lowest by a Cavaliers opponent this season.
"Elite defensive performance," Cleveland Head Coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Started with Max Strus on [Cade] Cunningham and just laying a body on him and wearing him down. I said he was going to take 30 shots, he took 26. We really made it difficult on him, and that started with Max, it was great. And then Jaylon [Tyson] came in, you know, you've got to have a big body on him."
The Wine and Gold limited the potential All-Star Cunningham to just 9-for-26 (38.6%) from the field, which was tied for his fourth-lowest field goal percentage in a game this season. He also went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc, being held without a three-pointer for just the fifth time this season.
Atkinson also recognized the Cavaliers' interior defense, which allowed 46 points in the paint on Monday night.
"I thought our bigs were really good at the rim," Atkinson said. "They didn't get to the rim. They struggled, we protected our paint, we protected our rim."
Cleveland's impressive performance was much needed, given the team's previous defensive woes this month. Prior to Monday night's contest, the Wine and Gold's 118.9 defensive rating in January was the third-worst in the NBA.
After the game, Atkinson pointed out that the Cavaliers followed through on his coaching staff's recent message that the team's defense needs to improve.
"Great carryover, just from what we were preaching to the guys this [Monday] morning, we've got to clean some stuff up." Atkinson said. "This team, when you coach them, they respond."
Cleveland will look to build on this outing when the team faces the Miami Heat on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.