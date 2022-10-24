Cavaliers Commentators Take Playful Shot At Lakers, LeBron James

The first few games haven't necessarily gone how the Lakers have wanted them to.

They haven't won a game yet and are looking for any sort of momentum to build off and sure don't look like a playoff team this year.

It's hard to hide any flaws when LeBron James is on your team and when that team he's playing on is the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the Cavs game against the Wizards, the commentators for Cleveland took notice of this and had this to say about their early play:

It's a tough look when James' old team is projected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers are doing whatever they can to tread water.

For those who have heard Brad Daugherty call games before, you know this comment was made out of fun and while there is some truth to it, isn't supposed to be taken very seriously.

