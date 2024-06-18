Cavaliers Could Pursue Versatile Former NBA Champion In Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't slated to have too much money available to sign free agents this summer, so they are going to have to get creative.
That means the Cavaliers will need to go bargain hunting to find players who will represent a great fit alongside of Donovan Mitchell.
King James Gospel has offered some suggestions for Cleveland, including wing Bruce Brown.
Brown won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets last year, playing a crucial role for Nikola Jokic and Co. In 80 games and 31 starts with the Nuggets during the 2023-24 campaign, Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 28.5 minutes per game on 48.3/35.8/75.8 shooting splits.
As a matter of fact, many cited Denver's loss of Brown last summer as a significant reason why the Nuggets didn't quite look the same this season.
Brown joined the Indiana Pacers in free agency last offseason, but was ultimately trade to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that sent Pascal Siakam to the Pacers this past January.
There is a catch here, as Brown has a $23 million club option on his contract for 2024-25, but the rebuilding Raptors seem likely to decline it.
If and when that happens, Brown will become one of the better mid-tier options in free agency, especially given his experience.
The 27-year-old logged 10.8 points and 4.2 boards across 27.9 minutes a night this season, shooting 47.8 percent from the floor, 32.3 percent from three-point range and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.
Brown's biggest selling point is his defensive chops, as the University of Miami product can guard multiple positions at a fairly high level.
The Cavaliers could absolutely use another wing, and Brown may fit the bill.
Brown has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets and owns career averages of 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.