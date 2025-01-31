Cavaliers' Darius Garland, Evan Mobley Reflect On All-Star Selections
Entering their contest on Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers had lost their first two games against the Atlanta Hawks by a combined 27 points back in late November.
However, the third time was the charm for Cleveland, as an offensive onslaught guided the Wine and Gold to a 137-115 win over Atlanta. The Cavaliers shot 58.2% from the field as a team, their second-highest field goal percentage in a game so far this season.
Two reasons why the Wine and Gold fared so well against the Hawks on Thursday night were Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Garland recorded team-highs of 26 points, seven assists, and two steals (tied), while Mobley tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. These exceptional performances came shortly after the two were announced as reserves for the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
After Thursday night's contest, the pair reflected on what it meant to be selected to the annual showcase of the NBA's best.
"It was just amazing when I found out," Mobley said. "The whole team was there cheering both me and DG on, and it was just a great feeling. We worked real hard to get to this point. And this is my first one, DG's second, so hopefully more to come."
After being selected third overall by Cleveland in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 23-year-old big man is headed to his first-ever All-Star Game.
Garland, meanwhile, earned his second career All-Star selection. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers was also named an All-Star reserve back in 2022. After going through a difficult jaw injury last season, the 25-year-old expressed his gratefulness to be where he is now.
"It means a lot," Garland said. "I remember last year around this time I was at home with a jaw wired shut. Couldn't eat, couldn't talk. So being here today, it's a blessing, you know? All the hard work put in and sacrifices. And then it's a testament to the team as well. Going 15-0, having a great start like that. And then continuing to just [keep getting] wins, that helps a lot, too. So it's also a team award for all of us."
Mobley, Garland, and the Cavaliers will look for their fourth straight win when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m.