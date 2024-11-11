Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Darius Garland Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

The Cleveland point guard averaged 25.0 points and 7.3 assists per game from November 4 through November 10.

Logan Potosky

Nov 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Entering play on Monday, November 11, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain the NBA's only undefeated team at 11-0.

The Wine and Gold won all four of their games this past week, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets.

One main reason for this successful stretch was the play of star point guard Darius Garland.

Garland's efforts were recognized on Monday, as the NBA named him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of November 4 through November 10. He is the second consecutive Cavalier to receive this honor, joining Donovan Mitchell for the week of October 28 through November 3.

During this span, the 24-year-old averaged 25.0 points and 7.3 assists per game, both of which led the Wine and Gold. Garland also shot an impressive 61.7% from the field and 57.6% from three-point range, and his 19 three-pointers were tied for the third-most in the NBA. Additionally, he ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a +49 plus/minus.

Garland's most notable performance was on Monday, November 4 in Cleveland's victory over Milwaukee. He scored a season-high 39 points and dished out eight assists, making a season-high 15 field goals and draining a season-high seven three-pointers.

So far this season, Garland is averaging 20.5 points, a team-best 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 53.8% from the field, 47.5% from beyond the arc, and 95% from the free throw line. According to Stathead, he is the only qualified Eastern Conference player with at least a 50% field goal percentage, 40% three-point percentage, and 90% free throw percentage.

Garland and the Cavaliers will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Chicago Bulls on Monday, November 11 at 8 p.m.

