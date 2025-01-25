Cavaliers Duo Made Impressive NBA History In Loss To 76ers
The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their second consecutive loss in a 132-129 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
However, a Cavaliers duo had a historic showing with two remarkable offensive performances.
According to Stathead, Cleveland's Ty Jerome and Donovan Mitchell became the fifth pair of teammates in NBA history to each record at least 33 points and seven three-pointers in the same game.
The tandem joined: Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets (March 23, 2024), Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors (Nov. 20, 2022 and March 11, 2016), and Eric Gordon and James Harden of the Rockets (Nov. 26, 2018).
Jerome had a career night against Philadelphia, scoring a career-high 33 points off the bench. He also drained a career-high eight triples in a perfect long range outing, while shooting 11-for-14 (78.6%) overall. Mitchell tied season-highs with 37 points and seven three-pointers, shooting 7-for-15 (46.7%) from deep and 12-for-23 (52.2%) overall.
The two are each enjoying one of their best NBA seasons so far this year.
Jerome is averaging career-highs of 11.0 points and 1.2 steals per game, and his career-best 45.7% clip from three-point range currently ranks fifth in the NBA. And Mitchell was recently named to his sixth consecutive All-Star Game (second as a starter), as he is shooting a career-best 39.8% from deep.
This is not the first time that they have had success on the same team. Mitchell shared a photo of the two together on a youth basketball team when Jerome signed with the Cavaliers as a free agent in July of 2023.
The duo will look to put the Cleveland back into the win column when they host Houston on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.