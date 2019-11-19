Dribbles: Suddenly, Nothing Pretty for Cavaliers as Skid Reaches Four

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' unsightly 123-105 road loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.

1. Well, what a difference a week can make in the NBA. Last week, the Cavaliers led from start to finish in burying the Knicks by 21 points at Madison Square Garden.

2. This week at MSG, not so much.

3. In fact, since beating the Knicks, the Cavs have lost four in a row. The last three haven't been very pretty.

4. It was the second day of a back-to-back on the road. The Cavs were without Kevin Love (back) and Larry Nance Jr. (thumb). Love is the team's best player, Nance the top frontcourt reserve.

5. So everything was all set up for John Beilein's bunch to lose, and boy, did it ever.

6. Beilein went small by starting swingman Kevin Porter Jr. in place of Love and moving small forward Cedi Osman to power forward. That gave the Cavs two rookie starters in Porter and Darius Garland, and a second-year starter in Collin Sexton. Osman is in his third season. As usual, Tristan Thompson started at center.

7. Such a young lineup isn't likely to get it done on the road. Neither will a smaller lineup against the Knicks. Besides some size, the Knicks don't really have much going for them. On this night, though, size mattered.

8. The Cavs were creamed on the glass, especially early. While the Knicks only finished with a 47-41 rebounding advantage, those numbers are little skewed -- as the second half wasn't much more than 24 minutes of bench players trying to pad their stats.

9. The Cavs (4-9) moved the ball a little better in the first half. But on Monday, they failed to take care of it. They committed 19 turnovers, compared to just seven for the Knicks. Those turnovers led to more than 30 points for the Knicks.

10. The Cavs did manage to shoot nearly 50 percent on 3-pointers (17-of-36), a number that would normally get it done. The Knicks went 8-of-23 on threes. That should help give a picture of just how thoroughly the Knicks dominated inside.

11. As Rick Noland of the Medina Gazette passed along, the Cavs outscored the Knicks by 27 points on 3-pointers and still lost by 18.

12. It was just a five-point margin at one point in the second quarter, but the Cavs really had to scratch, claw and wear themselves out just to get to that point. Once they did, the Knicks went on a major tear. Still, the Cavs were surprisingly within striking distance (64-51) at halftime.

13. Beilein to reporters on the loss: "I thought we really had some great ball movement in the first half. But in the end, they were just so much bigger and such a mismatch for us with their size. And we turned it over and missed (14) foul shots as well."

14. Beilein was right about the free throws. The Cavs clunked their way to a 16-of-30 performance. Porter went 3-of-8 from the line. Thompson was 3-of-4, but the lone miss was an air ball that sailed off to the side.

15. Porter led the way with 18 points, though many of those came during garbage time. But give him credit for at least trying to make things happen when the Cavs needed a hoop. The same goes for little-used forward Alfonzo McKinnie and Sexton (14 points apiece). Jordan Clarkson is always that way and scored 13.

16. Clarkson on needed improvements: "We have to improve on everything right now. Especially with some of the (injured players). We're a little undersized, but we have to just keep competing."

17. That's just it. The Cavs showed a great deal of fight through their first nine games, and they may be slipping a little in that department. That can happen once injuries set in and the losses start to accumulate. To be fair, some of it may have to do with opponents finally taking them more seriously. (Both Philadelphia and New York being prime examples.)

18. Julius Randle did his best Bernard King impersonation with a game-high 30 points to lead the Knicks (4-10). Randle went 12-of-17 from the field.

19. Osman added eight rebounds but has otherwise been a non-factor lately. He'll play well in spurts ... then totally disappear. That has been going on since the opener at Orlando. The Cavs will need more production from that spot if they're gonna snap this skid.

20. Next up: The Cavs visit Miami on Wednesday. It was the rising Heat that started the Cavs' current string of fairly unwatchable defeats. Love and Nance may or may not be back.