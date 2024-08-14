Cavaliers Land Intriguing Raptors Forward In This Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have still not made any trades or free-agent signings this offseason, but there is time for them to make a move.
If the Cavaliers are going to swing a trade, it is probably going to involve Isaac Okoro, who is a restricted free agent and can be dealt in a sign-and-trade.
We have heard numerous rumors about Okoro, but none of them have come to fruition.
Well, Josh Cornelissen of Raptors Rapture has formulated a trade idea of his own: Okoro to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for big man Chris Boucher and a 2026 second-round draft pick.
But is this something Cleveland would be open to doing?
Boucher is not exactly going to excite anyone. He is 31 years old, and he is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
However, the Saint Lucia native does bring some versatility to the table, as he has some length at 6-foot-9 and can guard multiple positions.
Boucher also spaces the floor enough where you have to respect his perimeter shot (career 33.3 percent three-point shooter), and this past season, he posted a true-shooting percentage of 62.5 percent.
Boucher is likely not going to be anyone's favorite addition, but at this point, if the Cavs are going to trade Okoro, they may not be able to find a better return.
At the very least, Boucher could fill a need as the Cavaliers' third big, and back in 2020-21, he posted 13.6 points and 6.7 boards a night. So, there is at least some precedent for solid production.