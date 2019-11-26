Cavaliers
Cavaliers Forward Love Remains Questionable for Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love did not take part in practice Tuesday and remains questionable with a lower back contusion/spasms.

Love has missed the previous two games with the injury and three overall.

The Cavs host Orlando on Wednesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

Love is averaging 17.9 points and 11.8 rebounds in 14 games, shooting 45 percent from the field.

Cavs coach John Beilein said Love received treatment while the Cavs (5-12) went through practice.

Another New Location, But Kyrie Still Kyrie with Nets

Kyrie Irving got out of Cleveland and Boston, but little has changed for the star point guard.

Dribbles: Home Can Help Make Cavs' Process More Bearable

Retooled Cavaliers fight way to win in the type of game they sometimes lose.

Dribbles: Despite Losses, Cavaliers Keeping Focus on Bigger Picture

Cavs walking tightrope of losing and staying upbeat. So far, it seems, so good.

Nets' Dinwiddie Hits Dagger, Dooms Cavs in Fight to Final Buzzer

The Cavaliers had their chances, but Spencer Dinwiddie's fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left gives Nets lift they needed.

Pregame Dribbles: Do Cavs Have Secret Weapon for Another Win?

Grit Returns, Clarkson and Cavaliers Bounce Blazers to Snap Skid

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points and the Cavaliers held off the Trail Blazers for a needed win.

Dribbles: No Gain, Plenty of Pain as Cavaliers Blasted Again

The Cavaliers dropped their sixth straight, and each loss has gotten a little uglier.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavaliers' Starting Lineup to Remain Same, After All

John Beilein contemplated a lineup change for the Cavs ... then decided against it.

Podcast: What Does Future Hold for Love, Sexton, Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers are going through a rough stretch. What does it mean for the future?

Coach Beilein Contemplates Adjusting Cavaliers' Early Approach

The Cavs' early struggles may mean a change to coach John Beilein's initial plans.