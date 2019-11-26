INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love did not take part in practice Tuesday and remains questionable with a lower back contusion/spasms.

Love has missed the previous two games with the injury and three overall.

The Cavs host Orlando on Wednesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

Love is averaging 17.9 points and 11.8 rebounds in 14 games, shooting 45 percent from the field.

Cavs coach John Beilein said Love received treatment while the Cavs (5-12) went through practice.