Dribbles: In Emotional Return to Court, Cavs Coast to Snap Slide

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' convincing 115-100 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

1. It was a game that was likely tough to play, a game where both teams approached the night with heavy hearts and a lump in their throats. But if you had to play it, you may as well do it right -- and the Cavs sure did.

2. The game began with a tribute video to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, among the nine who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California. His daughter Gianna was also on the flight. Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is a former Laker and broke down on the bench during and after the tribute.

3. Nance performed his usual role -- coming off the bench, playing with tons of energy and finishing with 10 points and five rebounds. It was an underrated outing that helped the Cavs (13-34) snap a seven game skid.

4. Nance looked as if he were ready to tear up again after the game. "The last 48 hours ..." he told FOX Sports Ohio, his voice trailing off. Nance then placed his focus back on the task at hand. "Hopefully now we can switch gears."

5. Later, he addressed Bryant, who retired following the 2015-16 season, Nance's rookie year with the Lakers. "He was just the ultimate competitor," Nance said, pointing out how Bryant loved to share his passion for basketball with anyone who would listen. "To me, that's his ultimate legacy -- passion, love for the game."

6. Meanwhile, Kevin Love told reporters he spent Monday watching highlights of Bryant, as well as videos of Bryant with his family and the Oscar-winning documentary Bryant released after retiring. Love predicted his days are "gonna be like that" for the foreseeable future.

7. Love then came out and put together one of his best halves of the season, scoring 20 points and shooting 6-of-8 on 3-pointers in the first 24 minutes. The Cavs dominated and Love's early spurt continuously thwarted any Pistons hopes of a run.

8. Collin Sexton again led the way with team-highs of 23 points and five assists. He did a good job of recognizing when to shoot and when to pass. A lot of us are hard on Sexton, but he does seem to be getting better at making those decisions from week to week.

9. Cavs coach John Beilein said Sexton has always been a willing learner and clearly wants to improve his all-around game. "I love the happiness you see when he makes the simple play," Beilein said. "It's really fun to coach him."

10. Tristan Thompson also put together his second straight strong showing in Detroit. He finished with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and hauled in 11 rebounds. Thompson used to really struggle against Andre Drummond, the Pistons' massive man in the middle. But Thompson and the Cavs have won each of the last two battles.

11. Alfonzo McKinnie, signed to a second 10-day contract last week, was also very active and scored 15 off the bench. But the most notable return in reserve was that of Kevin Porter Jr., the rookie shooting guard who had been out with a knee injury.

12. Porter scored nine points and had the Cavs' dunk of the night off a fast break. He left briefly after tweaking his ankle, but came back to offer hustle and defense on the wing. The Cavs sometimes look like a different team when Porter is out there. He is a constant threat to erupt and plays with zero fear.

13. "Good to have that kid back, man," Nance said. "He's a walking bucket."

14. All of that is well and good, but now comes No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and New Orleans. They are making their lone stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday.

15. Williamson is playing his way back into shape after being sidelined all season with a knee injury. He has appeared in three games, all at home, all losses. But the team run by former Cavs GM David Griffin is making progress, and the soft-hearted Williamson looks as if he will be a massive problem for opponents for years to come.

16. Williamson has been laboring a little, but seemingly is getting a little more comfortable each game. And any issues sure aren't showing on the stat sheet. In three appearances, Williamson is averaging 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds, and shooting 67 percent from the field.

17. The Pelicans also boast Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, two of the young players acquired in the Anthony Davis trade with the Lakers. They have the type of youth and promise that the Cavs are striving for. Cavs GM Koby Altman was Griffin's assistant GM in Cleveland, and Griffin has occasionally offered support for his former star student.

18. Love on the Pelicans: "They are high-octane and high-energy. We know we're gonna have to bring it."

19. Love speaks the truth, as the Cavs have lost seven straight at home. And you're not likely to keep Zion down for long. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

20. In case you missed my column reflecting on Kobe Bryant, here it is: Kobe continued to shine even after ball stopped bouncing.

21. The Pistons (17-31) were not at full strength. They have struggled with injury issues all year. Blake Griffin is out for the season and Derrick Rose missed this game. They were led by Reggie Jackson's 16 points.