Cavaliers
Top Stories
Sam Amico
Lakers
Raptors

Pregame Dribbles: Do Cavs Have Secret Weapon for Another Win?

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers prepare tip off Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

1. Coach John Beilein doesn't wear a tie. He wore one last game. The Cavs snapped a six-game losing streak. Beilein is wearing a tie again tonight.

2. Kevin Love (back) is a game-time decision. Beilein made it sound as if Love will play. Guess we'll find out at tipoff.

3. Kyrie Irving, of course, is out. He has an injured shoulder. Former Cavs center Kendrick Perkins accused Irving of faking the injury to avoid playing at Boston on Wednesday. I wouldn't go that far -- but I did write a column about Kyrie. You can read it here.

4. Here is what Perkins tweeted: "Kyrie looked at the schedule before the season started and planned this whole injury thing because he didn’t want to go back to Boston this upcoming week!!! He didn’t want that smoke in the Bean Town. Smh."

5. The Nets have been darn good without Kyrie, who has already missed five games. The Nets lost just one. They are 4-7 with him (8-8 overall).

6. But let's not make this Kyrie Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He and the Nets deserve time together. Right? Right. We think. Onward and upward or something.

7. As for the Cavs (5-11), this is the second of a six-game homestand. They facve just one team with a winning record (Milwaukee, Friday) in that span. This is a chance for them to get the fans interested. Real interested.

8. Tristan Thompson matched his season-high with 25 points in Saturday's win over Portland. The Cavs will likely look to him again. He tends to play better at home, off the energy from the crowd.

9. In four games against the Nets last season, Jordan Clarkson averaged 22.5 points. There is something about seeing those black and white uniforms Clarkson likes. He is coming off a 28-point night vs. the Trail Blazers.

10. Darius Garland is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists since Nov. 8 (nine games). The young guard is coming around.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another New Location, But Kyrie Still Kyrie with Nets

Sam Amico
1 1

Kyrie Irving got out of Cleveland and Boston, but little has changed for the star point guard.

Dribbles: Home Can Help Make Cavs' Process More Bearable

Sam Amico
1 0

Retooled Cavaliers fight way to win in the type of game they sometimes lose.

Grit Returns, Clarkson and Cavaliers Bounce Blazers to Snap Skid

Sam Amico
1 0

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points and the Cavaliers held off the Trail Blazers for a needed win.

Dribbles: No Gain, Plenty of Pain as Cavaliers Blasted Again

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers dropped their sixth straight, and each loss has gotten a little uglier.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavaliers' Starting Lineup to Remain Same, After All

Sam Amico
0

John Beilein contemplated a lineup change for the Cavs ... then decided against it.

Podcast: What Does Future Hold for Love, Sexton, Cavaliers?

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers are going through a rough stretch. What does it mean for the future?

Coach Beilein Contemplates Adjusting Cavaliers' Early Approach

Sam Amico
0

The Cavs' early struggles may mean a change to coach John Beilein's initial plans.

Cavaliers Unveil New 'City Edition' Uniforms and Court Design

Sam Amico
0

The Cavs will wear their special uniforms 11 times this season.

Dribbles: Ain't No Doubt About It, Cavs Hurtin' for Certain

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers have lost five straight and worse, most of the magic that seemed to be working for them earlier.

Cavaliers Mailbag: Talkin' Garland, Sexton, Trade Scenarios

Sam Amico
1 0

Is Darius Garland a good fit next to Collin Sexton in the Cavs' backcourt?