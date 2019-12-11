Cavaliers
Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Lineups, Preview and Odds

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers host James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Here are some quick pregame notes:

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 5-18; Rockets 15-8.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Rockets - Clint Capela, P.J. Rucker, Danuel House, Russell Westbrook, James Harden.

NOTES: The Cavaliers have lost seven straight and 13 of 14. How's that for John Beilein's welcome to the NBA? ...  The Rockets are coming off a stunning home loss at the buzzer to the Kings. So Harden and friends will have plenty of reason to be especially motivated. ... After a decent start, the Cavs are 28th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating. Those stats don't bode well against a team with two All-Stars and that can put up lots of points faster than you can say, "Help!" ... While Tristan Thompson is among the league's most-determined rebounders, the Rockets have TWO of their own in P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela. ... Kevin Love has scored in double figures just once in the previous six games.

ODDS: Cavaliers are +11.5; the over-under is 229 points.

