Cavaliers Share Touching Tribute After Passing Of NBA Legend
The NBA world suffered a massive loss on Wednesday, June 12th, when Jerry West passed away. He is one of the all-time greats, but his impact went past the court. While he never played or worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team shared a touching tribute to his amazing life.
In a post on X, formerly known, as Twitter, the Cavaliers released their statement on West's passing.
"Jerry West was a Champion and a universally known athlete and executive in American sports history. One of the greatest and most influential players to ever grace the floor in the National Basketball Association, he was also the architect of some of the most iconic basketball teams in NBA history. His impact on the game validates the heights at which others hope to achieve and the NBA’s logo silhouette will forever demonstrate his overall excellence and reputation across generations of professional basketball. The Cleveland Cavaliers would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire West family and all those who will continue to honor and pay tribute to the life and legacy of the illustrious Jerry West."
West, known for being the NBA "Logo Man," passed away at the age of 86 years old. He had an impressive playing career, but is also well known for being the man who put together many elite teams.
Throughout his career as an NBA executive, West ended up winning the prestigious Executive of the Year Award twice. He was a key part in building the Los Angeles Lakers' "Showtime" teams of the 1980's and then became a key part of building out the Golden State Warriors' most recent dynasty.
In response to his famed career after his playing days were over, West is set to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame as a contributor in October. He will be the first person to ever be inducted as both a player and a contributor.
Another fact about West's career and life is that he was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2019.
While his days here on this Earth may have come to an end, West has left a lasting legacy. He will never be forgotten by NBA fans. His name will always be remembered for the greatness that he exhibited on the court and in the front office.
Our thoughts and prayers are with West's family and friends during this difficult time.