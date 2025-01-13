Cavaliers Star Guard Earns Second Weekly Honor Of Season
This season, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has been one of the main reasons why the team owns the NBA's best record at 33-5.
And after another productive week on the floor, the 24-year-old was once again recognized for his strong efforts.
On Monday, the NBA announced that Garland has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 6 through 12.
Cleveland's star point guard averaged 26.0 points and 7.7 assists per game during this span, which ranked eighth and seventh in the East, respectively. Garland also shot an efficient 52.8% from the field, 40.9% from three-point range, and 92.9% from the free throw line.
His play helped guide the Wine and Gold to a 2-1 record, with wins over the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors. He scored a season-high 40 points in the Cavaliers' victory over Toronto, including 25 in the second half, while dishing out nine assists.
This marks the second time that Garland has been given this honor this season. He was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of November 4 through 10.
This latest accolade also adds to Garland's case for his second career All-Star selection.
According to Stathead, he is one of just five NBA players averaging at least 20.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.9 three-pointers made per game so far this season. The 2019 fifth overall pick is also the only qualified player shooting at least 49.8% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range, and 91.7% from the free throw line.
Garland will look to build onto his impressive week on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when Cleveland is set to begin a three-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers.