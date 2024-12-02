Cavaliers Star Redeems Himself In Comeback Win Over Celtics
Back on November 19, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season to the Boston Celtics, falling on the road by a score of 120-117.
A main reason for this defeat was the performance of Darius Garland, who shot just 3-for-21 (14.3%) from the field and failed to convert any of his six three-point attempts.
However, on Sunday night, the star point guard was a reason why the Cavaliers earned a 115-111 comeback victory in a rematch against Boston at home.
Garland scored 22 points, shooting 5-for-12 (41.7%) from the field and an efficient 4-for-6 (66.7%) from three-point range. He also went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line, which included four free throws within the game's final 14 seconds.
Garland was also the Wine and Gold's main facilitator, dishing out a game-high eight assists and not committing a single turnover. This performance marks his second spotless game of the season, joining his November 2 outing against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Defensively, with the game tied 101-101 and under 90 seconds remaining, Garland and Isaac Okoro forced star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum to miss a potential go-ahead floater. This stop led to Donovan Mitchell converting his own go-ahead floater at the other end of the floor, which gave the Cavaliers a 103-101 lead with 1:07 left, which they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. This was their first advantage since leading 61-60 with 9:04 left in the third quarter.
Up next, Cleveland will continue its three-game homestand against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, December 3 at 7 p.m. in their final NBA Cup Group Play game of the season.