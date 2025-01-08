Cavaliers Star Reflects On Upcoming 'Ultimate Test' Vs. Thunder
The irresistible force paradox asks the question, "What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?"
While a paradox may not always have an answer, NBA fans will see the aforementioned question come to life on Wednesday, Jan. 8 when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Through their first 35 games of the season, the Cavaliers are an NBA-best 31-4, and are currently on a 10-game winning streak. The Thunder own the Western Conference's best record at 30-5, and are currently on a 15-game winning streak.
The upcoming matchup between these two squads will be the first game in NBA history between a team on a 10-game winning streak and another on a 15-game winning streak.
During his media availability on Tuesday, Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell discussed the magnitude of the first contest between the Cavaliers and Thunder this season.
"It's going to be the ultimate test for us," Mitchell said. "But these are all about, just, like I said, tests. It's going to feel like a high-intensity game, it should be a high-intensity game. But, ultimately, it's just another test."
Wednesday night will see arguably the NBA's best offense in Cleveland take on the league's best defense in Oklahoma City.
The Cavaliers currently lead the league in field goal percentage (50.4%) and three-point percentage (40.4%), while ranking second in points per game (122.5) and third in three-pointers per game (16.3). On the other side, the Thunder currently lead the league in: fewest points allowed per game (103.0), opponent field goal percentage (42.6%), opponent three-point percentage (32.7%), and opponent turnovers per game (18.8).
Additionally, Oklahoma City currently leads the NBA in average margin of victory (+12.1), while the Wine and Gold rank second (+11.8).
While Mitchell explained that there is plenty more season ahead, including another matchup with the Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 16, he knows that the Cavaliers can take a lot away from Wednesday night's tilt.
"No championships are won today, but I think there's a lot we can learn about ourselves throughout these processes that we're going through," Mitchell said. "And tomorrow is another test."