Cavaliers Star Reflects On Upcoming 'Ultimate Test' Vs. Thunder

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell discussed Wednesday night's matchup against Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City.

Logan Potosky

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The irresistible force paradox asks the question, "What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?"

While a paradox may not always have an answer, NBA fans will see the aforementioned question come to life on Wednesday, Jan. 8 when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Through their first 35 games of the season, the Cavaliers are an NBA-best 31-4, and are currently on a 10-game winning streak. The Thunder own the Western Conference's best record at 30-5, and are currently on a 15-game winning streak.

The upcoming matchup between these two squads will be the first game in NBA history between a team on a 10-game winning streak and another on a 15-game winning streak.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell discussed the magnitude of the first contest between the Cavaliers and Thunder this season.

"It's going to be the ultimate test for us," Mitchell said. "But these are all about, just, like I said, tests. It's going to feel like a high-intensity game, it should be a high-intensity game. But, ultimately, it's just another test."

Wednesday night will see arguably the NBA's best offense in Cleveland take on the league's best defense in Oklahoma City.

The Cavaliers currently lead the league in field goal percentage (50.4%) and three-point percentage (40.4%), while ranking second in points per game (122.5) and third in three-pointers per game (16.3). On the other side, the Thunder currently lead the league in: fewest points allowed per game (103.0), opponent field goal percentage (42.6%), opponent three-point percentage (32.7%), and opponent turnovers per game (18.8).

Additionally, Oklahoma City currently leads the NBA in average margin of victory (+12.1), while the Wine and Gold rank second (+11.8).

While Mitchell explained that there is plenty more season ahead, including another matchup with the Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 16, he knows that the Cavaliers can take a lot away from Wednesday night's tilt.

"No championships are won today, but I think there's a lot we can learn about ourselves throughout these processes that we're going through," Mitchell said. "And tomorrow is another test."

Logan Potosky
Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

