Cavaliers Star's Perfect Night Helps Guide Team To Third Straight Win
The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their hot start to the 2024-25 season with a third straight win, defeating the Washington Wizards by a score of 135-116 on Saturday night.
Cleveland's offense was on full display once again, reaching the 135-point mark for the second time in its first three games to begin the campaign.
While the Wine and Gold put plenty of points on the scoreboard, one starter did so without missing a field goal.
Center Jarrett Allen scored a season-high 23 points, shooting a perfect 10-for-10 from the field in just 25 minutes of action. This performance included a game-high 15 points in the first half.
According to Stathead, Saturday night marked Allen's third game as a Cavalier shooting 100% from the field on at least 10 field goal attempts. This was the sixth such performance in franchise history, and the 26-year-old is the only Cleveland player to do this multiple times.
Allen is no stranger to efficient shooting. He finished top-five in the NBA in field goal percentage in each of the previous three seasons, his first three full campaigns with the Wine and Gold. His 63.4% mark ranked fourth last season, his 64.4% rate ranked fifth in 2022-23, and his 67.7% clip ranked second in 2021-22.
So far this season, Allen is picking up right where he left off. Through his first three games, he is shooting a remarkable 20-for-24 (83.3%) from the field, while averaging 18 points per contest.
The Cavaliers will seek their fourth consecutive win to begin this season when they face the New York Knicks on the road on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.