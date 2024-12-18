Cavaliers Star Shares Team's Confidence In Him Before Historic Start
Through their first 27 games to begin the 2024-25 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers own the NBA's best record at 23-4.
According to Stathead, this is tied for the team's best start through 27 games in franchise history, joining its 2008-09 squad that eventually finished an NBA-best 66-16.
A primary reason for this early success is the growth of Evan Mobley, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Wine and Gold this past offseason.
After Cleveland's latest win this past Monday night over the Brooklyn Nets, the 23-year-old sat down with NBA TV to discuss the Cavaliers' incredible start to the year and his personal growth so far this season.
During the interview, Mobley talked about how Cleveland had faith in him to take a step forward in an offseason conversation.
"I felt like the whole organization believed in me," Mobley said. "In that meeting, they all really put their belief in me and told me that I was going to be the guy. I just had to go back and put the work in that I knew I could do. And that's what I did."
Through his first 25 games, the star forward is having the best offensive season of his career. He is currently averaging career-bests in: points (18.4), field goals (7.0), and free throws (3.4) per game, while shooting a career-best 80.8% from the free throw line.
But most notably, Mobley has already matched his career-high of 23 three-pointers, while shooting a career-best 41.1% from beyond the arc.
The seven-footer remains one of the NBA's premier defenders as well, averaging 1.5 blocks and a career-best 1.1 steals per contest.
While there is plenty of regular season left, continued success like this from Mobley could have the Cavaliers poised for a deep playoff run.