Cavaliers Swingman Honors Viral Offseason Moment With New Shoes
On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned their 13th consecutive win to begin the season with a 114-106 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
While the play of Donovan Mitchell turned heads, another Cavalier drew many eyes for a bold uniform statement.
Cleveland swingman Isaac Okoro debuted a new pair of HOLO Footwear shoes against Philadelphia, which were inspired by a viral social media post from this past offseason.
The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft fared well in his new shoes, recording nine points, two rebounds, and two steals in Cleveland's win. He also shot 3-for-6 from three-point range.
But what is a "Woj Bomb," and how did one lead to a new pair of shoes for Okoro?
On September 14, then-ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Okoro had signed a three-year, $38 million contract extension with the Cavaliers. For many years, Wojnarowski's breaking news reports were known as "Woj Bombs" throughout the NBA community.
But what made Okoro's "Woj Bomb" stand out from the others? It turned out to be the final one of Wojnarowski's journalism career.
Four days after reporting Okoro's contract extension, Wojnarowski retired from the news industry to become the General Manager of the St. Bonaventure Men's Basketball program. Soon after this announcement, Okoro acknowledged that his "Woj Bomb" was officially the last.
Okoro signed a shoe deal with HOLO Footwear last December. But the 23-year-old's contract is different from many others, as he also holds an equity stake in the company.
Okoro has been a key part of Cleveland's rotation during the team's 13-game winning streak. He is averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game so far this year, while shooting a career-best 48.5% from beyond the arc.