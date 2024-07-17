Cavaliers Trade Darius Garland To Magic In Blockbuster Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have maintained that they are happy with their roster, which has led many to believe that they will not be trading Darius Garland or any of their core pieces.
That's in spite of rampant speculation that the Cavaliers could look to break up their duo of Donovan Mitchell and Garland.
After signing Mitchell to a contract extension, it seems obvious that Cleveland is not going to trade him, so Garland becomes the primary candidate.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has proposed a trade that would send Garland and rookie wing Jaylon Tyson to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter and Cole Anthony.
Swartz notes that the Magic are in desperate need of a point guard and that Garland would slot in nicely alongside offseason addition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Meanwhile, Suggs would represent a much better fit with Mitchell in the Cavs' backcourt. Swartz also mentioned that Mitchell has thrived in the point guard role before, so the Cavaliers would be able to feel comfortable allowing him to run the offense.
Carter has developed a reliable three-point shot, which is something Cleveland sorely needs in its frontcourt. Carter's ability to space the floor would allow him to play alongside of either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley, and it could also make Allen expendable.
Anthony would then fill the role of sixth man and would provide the Cavs with a much-needed microwave scorer off the bench.
This would actually be a pretty good return for Garland, especially considering that the trade market for him is apparently tepid at the moment.
Garland himself recently said that he wants to remain with the Cavaliers, but that won't necessarily stop Cleveland from jettisoning him if the right deal comes along.