Cavaliers Allow Trade Exception to Expire

The Cavaliers decided not to utilize a $2.76 million trade exception acquired in a three-team trade a year ago. The exception expired Monday at midnight.

It was generated in the deal that landed John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova from Milwaukee, sending George Hill to the Bucks and Sam Dekker to Washington.

Trade exceptions are used primarily to help take back salary when teams pull off deals.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman still has three trade exceptions available. The largest one is worth $1.54 million.

The Cavs (5-18) host Houston on Wednesday. They have lost 13 of 14.