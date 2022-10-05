Cavaliers Vs. 76ers Pregame Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Philadelphia tonight taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in their first preseason game.

The last time we saw the Cavs in a game setting was was on April 15 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, hosting the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

It’s the first of our preseason games for the Wine and Gold, Philly was on the court Monday night tipping off their preseason schedule against Brooklyn.

The 76ers are coming off a 127-108 road win over the Nets Tyrese Maxey scored 14 of his 20 points in the first quarter. James Harden, Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. did not play for Philadelphia.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been tight lipped about who will be in his starting five Wednesday night. We do know who won't be in the lineup as Evan Mobley is out for the next 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain.

Mobley suffered the injury on Saturday at practice after he landed on a teammates foot. He missed five games last year with a similar injury after he landed on the foot of Orlando's Franz Wagner.

After a week of practices and scrimmages at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, the Cavs are anxious to get in some work against a real NBA opponent. Bickerstaff plans to use the preseason to experiment with different lineup combinations.

The preseason will also be an audition for the small forward position as a handful of Cavs are in the mix for the staring job including: Caris Levert, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman

Tipoff from Philadelphia is at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. You can read post-game reaction right here on Cavsinsider.com.

