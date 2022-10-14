Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..

Meanwhile the Magic, a winner of their own the last time they were on the floor taking a 109-105 decision over the Memphis Grizzlies.

We often talk about the Cavaliers as a young team, but Orlando is experiencing a youth movement of its own. Orlando enters the season with an average age of 24 years and 11 days has ten players on the roster with three years or less of NBA experience.

Just last season, Orlando rolled out the youngest starting lineup in NBA history with a starting five of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony.

Their average age was 21 years and 213 days old.

Suggs, Anthony and Wagner all playing in the Rising Stars Challenge at the all star game in Cleveland back in February.. But so did Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro who won the Rising Stars Challenge as part of Team Barry.

For the Cavaliers, Mobley will play and make his preseason debut. He practiced yesterday and is cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing the first three games with a right ankle injury.

Caris LeVert is also expected to be in action after getting Wednesday night off to rest.

Meanwhile, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen did not travel to Orlando and will not play tonight in the preseason finale.

We’ll keep an eye on who gets the start at the small forward position and who else emerges for the 15th roster spot after Mamadi Diakite had a nice performance in game three against the Hawks with 13 point and 11 rebounds.

It’s a 7 o’clock tipoff from Orlando as the Cavaliers wrap up the preseason and shift their focus to the regular season opener just five days away in Toronto against the Raptors.

