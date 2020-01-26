Dribbles: Cavs Can't Continue Down This Path to Nowhere Land

Random dribbles as the Cavaliers' losing streak hit seven following Saturday's 118-106 home loss to Chicago.

1. When you do the same thing over and over again and expect different results, that's basketball insanity.

2. Nobody said rebuilding would be easy. GM Koby Altman, coach John Beilein and the Cavs expected there might be stretches like this. Losing streaks aren't the problem. How the Cavs are losing is.

3. Remember the beginning of the season? When the Cavs started 4-5? Remember the grit and passion and poise they displayed? Remember their never-say-die approach?

4. Yeah, that's gone.

5. It's not that the Cavs were doing everything right back then. They didn't have the talent to win a lot of games at the beginning of the season and still don't today. If anything, they're worse now after the Jordan Clarkson trade to Utah (for Dante Exum). They also have been without rookie Kevin Porter Jr., out with a knee injury.

6. Anyway, the point is that the Cavs lost at the start of the season, yet they still played a style that could make them feel proud. The fans enjoyed watching them. Altman could have some real faith. They were The Little Team That Could.

7. Somehow, someway, that has all fallen apart. Now it's fair to question a lot of things, mostly about the roster. Are Darius Garland and Collin Sexton a fit in the backcourt? Is Kevin Love not going to be traded, after all? And what about Tristan Thompson? Will the Cavs trade him in a couple of weeks or run the risk of losing him for nothing by the end of summer?

8. Probably none of the above has been decided. Altman will be active in trade talks before the Feb. 6 deadline. I know for a fact the Cavs would love to keep Thompson. Still, the reality of this business is it may be basketball, but it's like any other business. It all comes down to money and the success of your company.

9. Along with all that, after games Beilein is often wearing the look of a depressed man who would rather be coaching at San Jose State or Eastern Illinois. He is taking all the losing hard. He's already lost way more now than he ever did at Michigan or West Virginia. He knew it was coming. That doesn't make it any easier.

9. What wouldn't be great is if the Cavs just march forward with what's been happening lately ... then just wait until the end of the season to mix things up. They can't just rely on one lottery pick in what is considered a weak draft. It may be best to try to find a young player who is already in the league with proven upside. Or better yet, several young players like that.

10. That's just one thought of many. Frankly, I don't even know where to begin when it comes to this team. I just know something has to change. Again, losing is one thing. Taking steps back in terms of making basic plays on offense and hustling defensively is quite another.

11. Now, it's safe to assume Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler will be part of the future. They are two young pieces who are out. Windler will actually be a rookie next year. Porter is expected to return after the All-Star break at the latest. Those two aren't saviors, but they are expected to be part of a developing young core.

12. You can maybe throw Cedi Osman in there, too. As for everyone else ... I don't know. I don't think the Cavs know. I'm guessing they want people who play smart, play hard and are showing progress both as an individual and within the team concept.

13. Those are the things you always want as a franchise. Lately, those are things the Cavs aren't getting from just about anyone. And it's much too late in the season for that.

14. Next up: The Cavaliers (12-34) visit Detroit on Monday, then host Zion Williamson and New Orleans the next night.