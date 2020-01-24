Report: Cavaliers' Attendance Sinks to 17th in League

If you build it, they may or may not come.

And for the Cavaliers, the first season at the newly minted and remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has been bad on the court and not-so-great in the seats.

This season, the Cavs' attendance is down 7.1 percent and ranks 17th in the NBA (out of 30), according to a report from Kevin Kleps of Crain's Cleveland Business.

That may not be a shocking development when you consider the product -- the Cavs are in full retool/rebuild mode and are a highly unappealing 12-33. That includes a 6-16 mark at home.

Tickets for Thursday's home loss to Washington were available for as little as $3.

"Their young guards, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, can't really play together," Kleps wrote. "Their best player, Kevin Love, has spent much of the season looking miserable and/or frustrated. And their roster is a mismatched collection of young guys, players in Year 1 of a lucrative extension (Love and Larry Nance Jr.) and expiring contracts/trade bait."

Per the report, the Cavs are averaging an announced attendance of 17,973. But just as in every sport everywhere, those figures can be inflated for the sake of marketing and sales.

Still, it's not all gloom and doom. Considering the lack of success in this second post-LeBron James era, 17th in attendance is still basically the middle-of-the pack. And the Cavs have drawn a lot worse.

Plus, as Kleps reported, the Cavs are somewhat shockingly tied with New York for third in road attendance -- trailing only LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

The concern with attendance and interest is if the Cavs continue down this path on the floor. Another season or two of failing to compete for at least a playoff spot is likely to drive down interest, merchandise sales and the all-important revenue at the gate.