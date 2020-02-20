Cavaliers' Latest Fresh Start Begins With Another Goodbye

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Where do the Cavaliers go from here?

Well, with J.B. Bickerstaff as the new head coach, for starters. And with former head coach John Beilein in a new role with organization. And with probably still more questions than answers with 28 games remaining before the offseason begins again.

Sound familiar?

But like it or not, it's another whole new world for the Cavs, the team with the Eastern Conference's worst record (14-40) and nowhere to go but up.

We think.

Let's start with Beilein. He met with the players Wednesday at the team's practice facility and informed them that the rumors were true -- he's out as coach after just 54 games into his first NBA season.

Beilein and GM Koby Altman released a joint statement on the coaching change, with Beilein making it clear that the decision to step down was his and his alone.

After 41 years directing college kids, Beilein really never adapted to the pros, try as he might. His new role with the organization is unclear, though speculation indicates he will help in the areas of scouting and with the June draft.

That's assuming, of course, that Beilein hasn't moved on to another college job by then.

Either way, while the players may not have respected Beilein's coaching style, they seemed to appreciate his decision to face the them as a group before officially walking away.

"It takes a real man to do that," power forward Kevin Love said.

Love had been widely viewed as perhaps Beilein biggest trouble spot, the veteran never really taking to the rookie coach and his demanding approach. But Love said all the right things after the Cavs went through their first practice under Bickerstaff on Wednesday evening.

"I respect the hell out of him, wish him the best," Love said, indicating he first heard about Beilein's decision to step down on Saturday afternoon.

MAN IN CHARGE

Now on to Bickerstaff. He said the plan all along was for him to replace Beilein -- albeit not this quickly.

"He wanted to come in and help build a foundation," Bickerstaff said. "His goal was to get it to a place of comfort" before Bickerstaff took the reigns.

But these Cavs are hardly in a position of comfort. Chaos may be more like it.

On the bright side, Bickerstaff's first practice was said to be especially organized and efficient.

That's not necessarily a surprise. He knows this role well, having stepped in for Kevin McHale in Houston (2015) and David Fizdale in Memphis (2017) during the season. Overall, Bickerstaff has compiled an 85-131 record.

The difference this time is he's not the interim coach. He is the head coach, period.

"As an interim coach, you're fighting for your life," Bickerstaff said. "This gives you a little bit of relief. With that, you are able to make the hard decisions. ... These situations are never easy."

His father, Bernie Bickerstaff, is longtime NBA coach himself and now acts as senior advisor with the Cavs. J.B. says Bernie is a major reason he came to Cleveland in the first place.

"He's the same," J.B. said of Bernie. "The first thing he said to me was, 'What's the plan?'"

It's a good question. Right now, the Cavs coach said the first order of business is to try to pick up the pace on offense behind young guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

"Defensively, switching more and being more aggressive" is the mission, Bickerstaff added.

WHAT NOW?

Beyond that, he stressed that he wants the Cavs to represent the franchise, the city and the fan base well.

"Cleveland has a great history and tradition in sports," said Bickerstaff, the Cavs' fourth coach in two seasons. "I think this is an opportunity to build that connection. It's our responsibility to engage our fans and play for our fans."

One way to do that is by winning. A more realistic way for the time being is by showing stability and avoiding the drama that often comes with constant losing. As Love quickly admitted, that can take a toll on everyone.

"You saw me," he said, smiling. "I went a little crazy myself."

Mostly, it resulted in an untimely end of the Beilein era, something that was not part of the plan, something the organization did not want.

Now, it's time to start over yet again.