Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs Coach Beilein Says He Misspoke, Apologizes to Players

Sam Amico

DETROIT -- Cavaliers coach John Beilein has apologized individually to players after he accidentally called them "a bunch of thugs" when he meant "slugs," Beilein told ESPN late Wednesday.

Beilein was wrapping up a film session in Detroit when he says he misspoke.

"I didn't realize that I had said the word 'thugs,' but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it," Beilein told ESPN on Wednesday. "I meant to say slugs, as in slow-moving. We weren't playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That's what I was trying to say. I've already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand."

Beilein, 66, and the Cavs have struggled mightily in their first season together -- the long-time college coach already being the subject of a report from The Athletic that suggested some players don't like playing for him. It quoted anonymous sources.

Since then, Jordan Clarkson was traded and several Cavs players have come out on record in defense of Beilein.

General manager Koby Altman had initially planned a scouting trip but opted instead to travel to Detroit to meet with members of the team. The Cavs (10-27) face the Pistons (14-24) on Thursday night.

Along with the struggles on the court, the Cavs have been making news as they attempt to trade power forward Kevin Love before the Feb. 6 deadline. Or as ESPN put it, the Cavs "are planning to continue making veteran players available on the trade market to cycle into a full rebuilding mode."

Beilein led shootaround in Detroit on Thursday morning.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: For Cavs, Late-Game Execution Still a Work in Progress

Sam Amico

Cavaliers fail to finish what they started as Pistons rally their way to victory.

Cavs Sign Recently Released McKinnie to 10-day Deal

Sam Amico

Roster stands at 16 after Cavaliers bring back veteran forward.

Insider: Cavaliers Have Asked Love to Help Them Trade Him

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers and Kevin Love seem to be trying to get him moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Insider: Love 'Absolutely, Totally' Wants Cavaliers to Trade Him

Sam Amico

Opposing GM tells SI.com that Cavaliers likely to have a difficult time trading their standout veteran.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavaliers, Pistons Meet in Winnable Game -- For Both

Sam Amico

Both teams looking to steal one before facing off in Detroit in two nights.

Dribbles: Exum Soars as Shorthanded Cavs Ultimately Grounded

Sam Amico

Cavaliers newcomer erupts for 28 points on otherwise lost evening.

Cavs' Love Admits He Doesn't Know What Future Holds, But 'I Need to be Better'

Sam Amico

Veteran power forward says Cavaliers have been 'frustrating situation.'

Dribbles: Time for Cavs to Sit Moping Love Until Trade is Found

Sam Amico

Power forward failing to serve in leadership role that Cavaliers had been hoping for.

Tests Reveal Left Knee Sprain for Cavaliers Rookie Porter Jr.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers feared the worst, so prognosis regarding rookie not so bad.

Cavaliers Sign Randolph, Waive McKinnie and Cook

Sam Amico

G League guard Levi Randolph has experience within Cavaliers organization.