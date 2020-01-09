Cavs Coach Beilein Says He Misspoke, Apologizes to Players

DETROIT -- Cavaliers coach John Beilein has apologized individually to players after he accidentally called them "a bunch of thugs" when he meant "slugs," Beilein told ESPN late Wednesday.

Beilein was wrapping up a film session in Detroit when he says he misspoke.

"I didn't realize that I had said the word 'thugs,' but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it," Beilein told ESPN on Wednesday. "I meant to say slugs, as in slow-moving. We weren't playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That's what I was trying to say. I've already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand."

Beilein, 66, and the Cavs have struggled mightily in their first season together -- the long-time college coach already being the subject of a report from The Athletic that suggested some players don't like playing for him. It quoted anonymous sources.

Since then, Jordan Clarkson was traded and several Cavs players have come out on record in defense of Beilein.

General manager Koby Altman had initially planned a scouting trip but opted instead to travel to Detroit to meet with members of the team. The Cavs (10-27) face the Pistons (14-24) on Thursday night.

Along with the struggles on the court, the Cavs have been making news as they attempt to trade power forward Kevin Love before the Feb. 6 deadline. Or as ESPN put it, the Cavs "are planning to continue making veteran players available on the trade market to cycle into a full rebuilding mode."

Beilein led shootaround in Detroit on Thursday morning.