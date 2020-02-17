Cavaliers' Beilein Weighing Whether To Remain Coach

CLEVELAND -- John Beilein may be stepping down as coach of the Cavaliers before they play another game, according to a report from ESPN.

Beilein, 67, signed a five-year deal with Cleveland before the season. He spent 40 years coaching in college, including the previous 12 at Michigan. This is his first year in the NBA in any capacity.

"Just in watching some postgame (press conferences), he hasn't looked like he's happy there," one Western Conference GM told SI.com. "I don't know that for a fact, I am just watching from afar. But appearances can say a lot."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beilein has struggled in his transition to the NBA. The Cavs exit the All-Star break with a record of 14-40, worst in the Eastern Conference.

Beilein is currently "weighing his future" and whether to continue on as coach of the Cavs. "He has yet to convey a decision, but there's been conversation with management about the option of a prompt exit," Wojnarowski reported.

Cavaliers GM Koby Altman and assistant GM Mike Gansey were instrumental in bringing Beilein to the Cavs. Gansey played for Beilein at West Virginia when the Mountaineers upset Chris Paul and Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament in 2005, advancing to the Elite Eight.

Beilein has had a rough first NBA season, with reports of player unrest in December and an incident at a film session in early January in which he admittedly referred to the players as "thugs." Beilein said he misspoke.

On top of all that, the Cavs reportedly tried to trade Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, but were unable to move either player.

Instead, they made a deal for center Andre Drummond, the league's leading rebounder and another veteran for Beilein to mix in with young guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

After scrapping their way to a somewhat surprising 4-5 start, the Cavs have seemingly regressed, suffering multiple blowout losses. Until defeating Atlanta last week, they had lost 12 straight at home.

The Cavs return to action Friday at Washington.