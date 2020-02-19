Cavs' Drummond Denies Report He Wanted Beilein Gone: 'That's a lie'

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond strongly denied a report that he would walk away from the team if John Beilein were to return as coach, with Drummond going so far as to call it "a lie."

Drummond was responding to a tweet from Keith Britton, assistant program director for Cleveland sports-talk radio station 92.3 The Fan.

Britton paraphrased comments made by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic while Lloyd was on the air. Britton tweeted that Lloyd indicated Drummond "in two short weeks with the Cavs, had already made it clear that if Beilein was back, he was gone after this season and that this was a worse situation than in Detroit."

Drummond responded with a tweet of his own.

"That’s a lie ... lol," he wrote. "But anything for a headline huh? Never said anything of that sort."

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.8 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds. He has appeared in just two games for the Cavs (14-40) after being acquired in a trade with Detroit at the Feb. 6 deadline.

He and Cavs teammate Kevin Love are represented by Jeff Schwartz, the NBA's highest-earning agent.

Drummond also has a $29 million player option on his contract that can be exercised in July. Many around the league believe Drummond will indeed pick up the option and remain with the Cavs for at least one more season.

Beilein reportedly is out after 54 games with the Cavaliers, to be replaced by associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Cavs return to action Friday at Washington.