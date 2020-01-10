Cavaliers Maven
Barkley, Shaq Accuse Cavs Players of Being ‘Soft’ If Upset by Beilein

Sam Amico

Former NBA big men and current TNT studio analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal weighed in the Cavaliers’ recent situation, and neither showed support for the players.

“To be complaining about a coach who’s coming in and trying to make y’all work on fundamentals when y’all stink, make y’all watch film, make y’all practice hard — this is a joke,” Barkley said.

Barkley, O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson were discussing the incident of coach John Beilein accidentally calling the players “thugs” instead of the intended “slugs” during a team film session. 

“If you have to be apologized to for your coach calling you a thug, you ain’t gonna never win,” O’Neal said on the set of Inside the NBA. “You’re soft, period. … Stop being so sensitive.”

The Cavs responded to the controversy by beating the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday and snapping a five-game losing streak.

Afterward, the Cavs players indicated they felt the situation was overblown and they are continuing to support Beilein.

They are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season, paying a visit to Denver on Saturday night.

