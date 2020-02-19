Beilein Situation Latest Example Of Cavs' Dysfunction, Insider Says

The Cavaliers have been making shaky personnel decisions since at least the Kyrie Irving trade in August 2017, with the John Beilein situation merely being the latest example, according to veteran NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

"I hate to go back to the Kyrie Irving trade -- I didn't understand that trade at the time," Windhorst said on the ESPN program The Jump. "I didn't understand why they extended (the contract of) Kevin Love. I didn't understand the John Beilein hire.

"I'm on the fence about the drafting Darius Garland when they already had a smaller guard in Collin Sexton on the roster. I'm on the fence about them trading for Andre Drummond."

Windhorst is a native of Northeast Ohio and former Cavaliers beat reporter for the Akron Beacon Journal and Cleveland Plain Dealer. He continues to follow the franchise closely.

Meanwhile, Beilein is reportedly out as Cavs coach after just 54 games. This was his first season in the NBA in any capacity after 41 years of coaching at the college level.

He will be replaced by associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff -- the Cavs' fourth coach in two seasons under GM Koby Altman.

Beilein's tenure was marred by what was reportedly a struggle to adjust to the NBA game and some player unrest.

The Cavs (14-40) played hard and surprised their way to a 4-5 start, but have gone 10-35 since. Regular blowouts and a 12-game home losing streak have been suffered along the way.

There was also a few very clear moments of frustration from veteran power forward Kevin Love. As Windhorst alluded to, Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension prior to the start of last season.

The Cavs reportedly attempted to trade both Love and center Tristan Thompson ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. But both players remain on the roster, along with Drummond, acquired in a trade with Detroit.

"Clearly this was flawed from the start," Windhorst said of the Beilein hiring. "I don't think the way Kevin Love approached the season helped. But I'm not sure things would be that different if Love weren't there.

"Even by NBA standards of revolving coaches, this is abnormal."

Both Windhorst and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins went on to suggest that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and his "hands on" approach to basketball decisions have hurt the franchise.

"I'm gonna address the elephant in the room and that's Dan Gilbert," Perkins said. "He's too hands on. When you look at the great organizations in the league ... the owners put their GMs in position and then fall back."

Added Windhorst, "Since Dan Gilbert bought the team, he has always wanted out-of-the-box coaching candidates. For some things, outside-the-box is grea. For the Cavs coaching job, it hasn't worked."