Preview: Cavs Get Latest Crack at Slowing Bucks' Antetokounmpo

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers and Milwaukee are meeting for the second time this season and have been going in opposite directions lately.

The Cavs (5-13) have lost eight of 10. The Bucks (15-3) have won nine in a row.

Both are having the type of seasons that were predicted. While the Cavs have some proven veterans in Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson, they are mostly a younger, developing team.

Meanwhile, the Bucks finished with the league's best record last season. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is back, as is most of his supporting cast, including Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe.

The Bucks won the first meeting, 129-112, in Milwaukee back on Oct. 28.

Friday's tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

John Henson (hamstring) remains out for the Cavs. George Hill (back) is probable for the Bucks, but Kyle Korver (elbow) is out.

For more on the game, check out the SI.com: Cavs get latest crack at slowing Antetokounmpo.