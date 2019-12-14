Thompson: All Well with Coach Beilein as Cavaliers Visit Rolling Bucks

Well, this should be fairly easy, right?

The Milwaukee Bucks have only won 17 in a row. They have only defeated the Cavaliers twice already this season. So when they meet again in Milwaukee on Saturday (8:30 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio) the Cavs should be in great shape.

Or maybe not.

But hey, the Cavs (6-19) can dream. In the previous two games, they have displayed moxie and ball movement. It led to a close home loss to Houston and an overtime win at San Antonio.

That is how the Cavs started the season -- determined, scrappy, united. For two or three games in a row now, that has been rediscovered.

This despite some reported drama and Kevin Love trade rumors. It seems that sometimes, all of that stuff is overblown. At the very least, it hasn't impacted the Cavs on the court the past few games.

Love is actually coming off perhaps his best game of the season. He scored 30 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and buried the 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

One thing that did happen vs. the Spurs was Tristan Thompson and John Beilein exchanging words on the sideline. It was caught on camera and made the rounds on social media.

The incident happened at the end of the third quarter. Thompson didn't play the rest of the way, not in the fourth quarter, not in overtime. Beilein decided to keep whatever happened in house after the game. He suggested Thompson didn't return because Larry Nance Jr. played well.

Thompson spoke to reporters in Milwaukee ahead of Saturday's game.

"I was voicing my frustration obviously," he said. "Cameras and the media make it bigger than it actually is. Me and coach talked about it. We're good. He understands my passion for the game. It's just family members getting into a quick discussion."

Thompson added he was just frustrated with the way the game was going, "because (the Spurs) were going on a run."

Thompson remained engaged on the bench after being pulled, enthusiastically cheering on his teammates.

"That's who I am as a person," he said. "I love my teammates."

Now the focus is on the Bucks (23-3), who are 12-1 at home.

They are winning in every conceivable fashion. Close games, good defense, a powerful offense led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is the reigning league MVP and looks even better this year.

They are closing in on the longest winning streak in franchise history. That took place during the 1970-71 season, when they won 20 straight behind hall-of-famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. Today's Bucks are balanced, athletic, lengthy and skilled.

So the Cavs will have to pull off a basketball miracle to stop the streak. But as they showed against San Antonio (and almost Houston), a lot can happen when you play hard and play together.

In a season of navigating through rebuilding, that's all Beilein and the rest really want to see.