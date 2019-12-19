Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers' 2016 Championship Remembered in New Podcast

Sam Amico

Bill Simmons is founder of The Ringer and author of the "Book of Basketball." As part of a celebration of the "Book of Basketball 2.0" and the best NBA moments of the decade, Simmons spoke with ESPN reporter and former Cleveland beat reporter Brian Windhorst about the Cavaliers' 2016 run to the championship.

"LeBron James proved that God does not hate Cleveland," Simmons recalled of something he wrote at the time. "He played the greatest three-game Finals stretch I've ever seen. He delivered on the promise of a championship."

Also per The Ringer: "Cleveland won a championship? The Cavs rallied back from 3-1? LeBron James delivered on his promise to Ohio? The Warriors blew a chance to become the greatest team ever? How did one dramatic Game 7 yield The Shot, The Block, AND The Stop? Why wasn’t Stephen Curry a bigger goat?"

You can give a listen to the entire hour-long conversation RIGHT HERE.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers begin a three-game homestand against the fairly surprising Hornets.

Former Cavaliers Coach Blatt Hired by Knicks as Consultant

Sam Amico

David Blatt led Cavaliers to Finals in his first year as NBA coach, was fired next season.

Dribbles: Cavs Win Nearly Vanishes, But They Accept It Nonetheless

Sam Amico

On a night when the Cavaliers blew a big lead, they finally got a little good luck to survive.

Dribbles: At Some Point, Cavs Will Need to Win a Game or Three

Sam Amico

Tanking is OK, as long as it's not the Cavaliers' only plan. And about those Kevin Love trade rumors.

Cavs Rookie Porter Jr. Questionable for Hornets

Sam Amico

Shooting guard is nursing a sore left shoulder.

Insider: Protected Pick Probably Best Cavaliers Could Land for Love

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers reportedly have been ready to take calls on Kevin Love and a deal seems probable before the trade deadline.

Dribbles: Some Positives in Loss, But No Defending Cavs' Defense

Sam Amico

Cavaliers allow Raptors to shoot 58 percent from floor, overshadowing fine performances from young backcourt.

Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

Some quick notes and thoughts on the Cavaliers' upcoming visit to Toronto.

Dribbles: Cavs on Way to Another Crack at Finding The Next Giannis

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers got another look at what it means to strike draft gold in yes, another loss to unstoppable Bucks.

Thompson: All Well with Coach Beilein as Cavaliers Visit Rolling Bucks

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers face another massive road test, squaring off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.