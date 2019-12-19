Cavaliers' 2016 Championship Remembered in New Podcast

Bill Simmons is founder of The Ringer and author of the "Book of Basketball." As part of a celebration of the "Book of Basketball 2.0" and the best NBA moments of the decade, Simmons spoke with ESPN reporter and former Cleveland beat reporter Brian Windhorst about the Cavaliers' 2016 run to the championship.

"LeBron James proved that God does not hate Cleveland," Simmons recalled of something he wrote at the time. "He played the greatest three-game Finals stretch I've ever seen. He delivered on the promise of a championship."

Also per The Ringer: "Cleveland won a championship? The Cavs rallied back from 3-1? LeBron James delivered on his promise to Ohio? The Warriors blew a chance to become the greatest team ever? How did one dramatic Game 7 yield The Shot, The Block, AND The Stop? Why wasn’t Stephen Curry a bigger goat?"

