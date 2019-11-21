Cavaliers
Cavaliers Unveil New 'City Edition' Uniforms and Court Design

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers have unveiled their "City Edition" uniforms for the 2019-20 season and will wear them for 11 games.

The first takes place Nov. 27 (the night before Thanksgiving) vs. Orlando.

The Cavs are celebrating their 50th season as a franchise.

“We are excited to introduce this very special uniform during the Cavaliers' 50th season because it encompasses the journey of the franchise that began in 1970,” chief marketing officer Tracy Marek said in a release. 

“Every piece of the City Edition uniform is reflective of different eras of Cavaliers basketball and the memories and history made along the way.”

Below are some pics, courtesy of the Cavs, of the "City Edition" look. 

citycavs1121
The Cavs "City Edition" uniform.
citycs1121
Collin Sexton shows off the "City" look.
cavscitycourt1121
How the Cavs court will look during the "City Edition" nights.

Related items go on sale at the Cavs team store Saturday. Visit the Cavs' City page for more information.

