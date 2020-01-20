Cavs Sign Cook to Second 10-Day Deal, Let McKinnie's Expire

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers signed rookie power forward Tyler Cook to a second 10-day contract and opted not to do the same with Alfonzo McKinnie.



The first 10-day contract for both players expired Monday.

The decision on McKinnie was a bit of a surprise, as he had become a regular part of the rotation over the past week. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in his last eight appearances.

McKinnie was waived more than a week ago, then brought back on the 10-day deal. He made an impact in road wins over Detroit and Denver upon his return.

Coach John Beilein suggested he will utilize guard Dante Exum on the wing more often to help fill McKinnie's old role.

Meanwhile, Cook has appeared in eight games with the Cavs, compiling averages of 2.1 points and 0.9 rebounds. He is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 16 appearances with the Canton Charge, the Cavs' G-League affiliate.

The Cavs (12-31) return home from as six-game trip to host the New York Knicks on Monday at 5 p.m.