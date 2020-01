The Cavaliers have brought back rookie forward Tyler Cook on a 10-day contract.

Cook was released by the Cavs earlier this week and cleared waivers to become a free agent.

He went undrafted out of Iowa and has spent most of his time in the G League with the Canton Charge.

The Cavs’ roster now stands at 17, the NBA limit. They have two 10-day contracts and two two-way players.